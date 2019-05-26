Star Wars concept artist Colin Cantwell visits Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Colin Cantwell drew a large crowd at Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Star Wars fans came to meet the engineer, designer and concept artist behind the original Star Wars ship.

His longtime partner, manager and publicist Sierra Dall spoke on his behalf, while he posed for photos with fans.

"These are prints that he made of the actual designs, that he first created. This is the very first X-wing that was ever made," said Dall as she pointed to the items on the display.

Cantwell is considered the father of kit bashing and that is what caught George Lucas's eye.

" Kit bashing is a matter of taking all the different kinds of model parts apart and then putting them back together into just a kind of object, and that is how he got hired by Lucas. He made some unusual kit bashing models and Lucas took a look at those and said he really wanted to hire Colin."

Photos of Colin with Lucas were on display.Cantwell also used everyday objects such as plastic L'Eggs pantyhose containers and painted pill bottles.

Cantwell, who isn't one to brag, also collaborated on 2001 A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and other films.

When he wasn't working on films he worked with NASA and Walter Cronkite during the Moon landing. .Cantwell's autographed prints and models that once filled his Boulder, Colorado basement are now prized possessions in demand.

The artists now in his late 80s is touring California with Dall.

Their next stop is Monterey.

For more information visit, https://colincantwell.com