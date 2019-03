St Patrick's Day parade in Ventura...

VENTURA, Calif. - The 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrated a memories of the past theme.

The parade down Main St. in Ventura took a couple hours and had about 75 entries.

They includes floats, dancers, marching bands, classic cars and convertibles carrying special guests.

People along the parade route dressed for the occasion, wearing green hats, wigs and suits.