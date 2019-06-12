News

Soon-to-be graduates take photos at UCSB's Henley Gate

Grads take photos at Henley Gate before graduation ceremonies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's finals week but that hasn't stopped soon-to-be graduates from flocking to Henley Gate to take graduation photos before their weekend ceremonies.

Some of them wore their caps and gowns, others wore their stoles of gratitude.

Many of them called the gate iconic, but said they didn't know the gate was named after Jeff Henley and his wife.

Henley graduated from UCSB in 1966 and went on to become the vice chairman of Oracle.

Henley has donated more than 50 million dollars to his alma mater.

Student will be attending ceremonies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some of them used their iphones to take photos, others brought photographers.

Graduate and entrepreneur Ben Revzin created a website to earn some money during finals. 

Revzin said he will be taking photos all weekend.

For more information visit , https://ivgradphotos.com

