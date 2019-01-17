News

Some Ventura County residents under evacuation warnings are staying home to weather the storm

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 04:15 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:36 PM PST

OJAI VALLEY, Calif. - Some areas of Ventura County continue to be under a Mandatory Evacuation Order ahead of this week’s fourth storm.

 

Kim Crane has weathered countless storms in 18 years she’s lived on North Fork Road in the Ojai Valley. Her home is under an evacuation warning, but she decided to stay home.

 

“I don’t feel like we’ve really been unsafe living in this mountain community,” said Crane.

 

She says most of her neighbors are also staying home.  With another round of heavy rainfall in the forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the threat of flooding and debris flow could impact those living near the recent burn scars.  

 

“They warned us that if we didn’t leave it was kind of up to us but I think that they were happy we were all in communication as a community,” said Crane.  

 

Meanwhile, Ventura County Fire crews in the Ojai Valley are helping people prep for more wet weather by giving out sandbags.

 

“We don’t put out evacuation orders gratuitously,” said Captain Steve Swindle. “Please heed our message; it is for your safety. We look at things long and hard before we put anything out. If we say go, please go.”

 

To see all areas under evacuation, please visit VCEmergency.com. 

