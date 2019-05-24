Some California lawmakers believe there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050

California lawmakers propose bill to revive recycled plastics market

Some California lawmakers believe that there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by the year 2050.



Now they're pushing a bill to revive the struggling recycled plastics market in the state.



Lawmakers are saying that the rate at which California uses recycled plastic has gone down drastically.



Under the proposed bill, recycling manufacturers would be required to start using recycled plastic to make bottles.



The bill would help curb a massive glut of recycled waste they say is building at a dangerously fast pace.



The legislation would require all plastic bottles made in California to be manufactured with 75 percent recycled content by the year 2030.



“A s we are using more and more plastic, especially plastic beverage bottles, it's important that we take those bottles and recycle them,” said assemblymember Phil Ting.



M anagers at Bedford Enterprises, a local recycling processor in Santa Maria said while they see what lawmakers are trying to do, there are some concerns about the the bill.