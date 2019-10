City Council adopts Solvang portion of bicycle master plan

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang City Council members voted 4-to-1 to adopt its portion of the Santa Ynez Valley Bicycle Master Plan.

Cyclists call it the Solvang Bicycle Master Plan.

They waited for hours for the item to be discussed.

But the wait was worth it after the council favored plans to make their community bicycle friendly.

One parents said he wanted cycling to be safe for his 5-year-old son.