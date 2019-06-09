Soccer team hosts inaugural car show at Oxnard High School

Soccer team hosts car show at Oxnard High School

OXNARD, Calif. - Car owners showed off their cars in the parking lot at Oxnard High School on Saturday.

Colorful Vipers, Camaros, Corvettes and other cars filled up dozens of parking spaces.

The show hosted by the Soccer team drew a crowd.

Ventura College set up a booth to inspire graduates to pursue the college's automotive program.

Players said the funds raised from the entry fees will help players next season.

They hope to make the car show an annual event.