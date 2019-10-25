Small fire breaks out near Hwy 101 in Paso Robles, cause under investigation

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire just off Highway 101 in Paso Robles.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

The first crews arrived on scene within four minutes and found a small 60 by 60 foot fire in the riverbed.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just about 10 minutes after the first call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.