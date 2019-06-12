Missing man found by Sheriff's Deputies in rural San Luis Obispo neighborhood

Robert Rudd, 73. ( SLO County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Update, 1:17 a.m. --

Robert Rudd was found by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was found near Higuera and Octagon way, about 4.3 miles away from his home.

Authorities say Rudd was treated for dehydration but was found in good condition.

Initial Story

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old Robert Rudd.

He was reported missing around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Rudd is described as an older white man, and officials say he suffers from dementia.

He was last seen Tuesday morning riding an electric bicycle away from his home on the 6800 block of Live Oak Lane in a rural part of San Luis Obispo, with no known destination. He has left his home before and biked to Arroyo Grande and returned, but his family says he hasn't been gone this long before.

He's 5' 11" tall, 230 pounds with short brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, light blue button-up shirt, and brown pants.

SLO County Sheriff's Deputies began an immediate search after he was reported missing. A Reverse-911 call was sent to homes within a one mile radius of his home alerting neighbors of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his location or possible whereabouts should call 805-781-4550.