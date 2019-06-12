News

Missing man found by Sheriff's Deputies in rural San Luis Obispo neighborhood

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:28 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:26 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Update, 1:17 a.m. -- 

Robert Rudd was found by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

He was found near Higuera and Octagon way, about 4.3 miles away from his home. 

Authorities say Rudd was treated for dehydration but was found in good condition.

Initial Story

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old Robert Rudd. 

He was reported missing around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Rudd is described as an older white man, and officials say he suffers from dementia. 

He was last seen Tuesday morning riding an electric bicycle away from his home on the 6800 block of Live Oak Lane in a rural part of San Luis Obispo, with no known destination. He has left his home before and biked to Arroyo Grande and returned, but his family says he hasn't been gone this long before.

He's 5' 11" tall, 230 pounds with short brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, light blue button-up shirt, and brown pants.

SLO County Sheriff's Deputies began an immediate search after he was reported missing. A Reverse-911 call was sent to homes within a one mile radius of his home alerting neighbors of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his location or possible whereabouts should call 805-781-4550. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America