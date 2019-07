(MIKE ELIASON /SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire says a man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after his car hit a tree.

County Fire says the crash happened on Highway 166 near Koreschnmann Road East of Cuyama around 6:07 p.m.

A man was ejected after the car hit a tree.

He was taken by paramedics to Cuyama airport then flown to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.