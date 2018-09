Sierra Club kicks off National Drive Electric Week with Electric Vehicle Car Show in Oxnard

Oxnard, Calif. - The Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club hosted an electic car show to kick off National Drive Electric Week on Sunday.

Electric car owners and dealers parked old and new electric vehicles in Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor.

Visitors had a chance to talk to owners about what it is like to own and drive electric cars.

Electric bicycles and boats and golf carts were also on display.