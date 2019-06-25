News

Sheriff's deputy saves 1-year-old that stopped breathing

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

ORCUTT, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy saved a one-year-old who stopped breathing on Friday. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was on patrol in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when a man driving by stopped and  told the deputy his daughter needed help. 

Detective Christoper MacAuley began providing first aid, which caused a small piece of plastic to come out of the child's mouth. The child then began to breathe on her own. 

Emergency personnel arrived and treated the child who was moving around on her own. 

The sheriff's office said the girl is expected to make a full recovery. 

 

