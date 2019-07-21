Sheriff's office investigating after finding man with severe suspicious injuries in Carpinteria

(Oscar Flores, Fox 11 Los Angeles)

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office found a man with suspicious injuries after responding to a report of a fight in Carpinteria Saturday morning.

The fight happened near 9th Street and Yucca Lane.

Deputies found a man who appeared to be the victim of an assault when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have withheld his name as the investigation is still ongoing.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by leaving an anonymous tip at this link.