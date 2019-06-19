Sheriff's Deputies arrest a would-be burglar in Orcutt

Sheriff's deputies and University Police are busy as students return to Isla Vista

ORCUTT, Calif. - An Orcutt man has been arrested for breaking and entering into several homes on the 1200 block of Cosima Lane in Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. They say several homeowners had called in to say that a man was breaking into homes.

Deputies were able to locate the man, and identify him as 31-year-old Albert Gonzalez Padilla Jr.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

He was booked into County Jail, and is being held without bail for probation, trespassing, prowling, and public intoxication.