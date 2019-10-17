Shelter-in-place notification lifted for Mission Hills area near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter in place notification for the Mission Hills area near Lompoc. The notification was lifted around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was reportedly acting suspiciously when a neighbor called 911. When Lompoc police approached the man, he ran into the woods.

Air support was called in to help with the search.

This is a developing story

_ __

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Wednesday night at 7:46 p.m. they were on scene at an incident in the Mission Hills area of Lompoc.

People in the area were requested to shelter in place. In the tweet, they said there was one person missing.

It's unknown who the person is or what the incident involves.

There is a news crew on their way to the scene to find more information.

This is a developing story.