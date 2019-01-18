News

Sewage spill reported in San Luis Obispo

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:43 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 08:42 PM PST

Sewage Spill in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Gallons of sewage was spilled early Thursday morning in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

About 15,000 gallons of sewage was released from a manhole cover near 81 Broad Street around 2:30 a.m. 

The sewage went into the Old Garden Creek and could not be recovered.

The release has been stopped and clean-up has finished. The sewage was released because the recent storms had overwhelmed the sewer system.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department is advising the public to stay out of Old Garden Creek for at least 72 hours.

The health department has taken precautions to make sure the area has been properly cleaned and sanitized. The City of San Luis Obispo is telling the those who live near Old Garden Creek about the spill.

Signs have been posted at the Broad Street Community Garden letting people know to avoid contact with the water at this time. 

This comes the day after another sewage spill was reported near Acacia Creek which is also in San Luis Obispo.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA

Notable recalls of 2019

20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra