Sewage spill reported in San Luis Obispo

Sewage Spill in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Gallons of sewage was spilled early Thursday morning in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

About 15,000 gallons of sewage was released from a manhole cover near 81 Broad Street around 2:30 a.m.

The sewage went into the Old Garden Creek and could not be recovered.

The release has been stopped and clean-up has finished. The sewage was released because the recent storms had overwhelmed the sewer system.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department is advising the public to stay out of Old Garden Creek for at least 72 hours.

The health department has taken precautions to make sure the area has been properly cleaned and sanitized. The City of San Luis Obispo is telling the those who live near Old Garden Creek about the spill.

Signs have been posted at the Broad Street Community Garden letting people know to avoid contact with the water at this time.

This comes the day after another sewage spill was reported near Acacia Creek which is also in San Luis Obispo.