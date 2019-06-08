News

Several residents diagnosed with hepatitis A in San Luis Obispo County

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:50 PM PDT

In just the last two weeks the County Health Department has seen three cases of people with hepatitis A, a contagious liver infection.  

“This compares to maybe one or two at most per year,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, officer of the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. 

Because the cases were discovered so close together, the County Health Department began an investigation.

They discovered a common source where all three people had a meal together.

“That meal was privately catered. We know who was exposed. So we are able to go back to everyone who was present and give them information about keeping their eyes open for more cases,” Borenstein said.

Borenstein said when people get this disease, it's typically those who have not been vaccinated.

“It's not very common in our county. The way this virus gets passed is usually in food or sometimes beverages or even ice,” Borenstein said. 

Chef Jordan Howard at Mistura, a Peruvian restaurant said he takes extra safety measures with every meal he cooks.

“Food safety is our top concern here. We keep our food at the proper temperatures. Before we leave, we clean all of our stations and all of our work areas,” Howard said. 

Borenstein said the Environmental Health Department inspects all the food in the county.

While hepatitis A is a serious illness, Borenstein wants to remind everyone that it can be prevented with a safe vaccine.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players