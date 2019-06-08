Several residents diagnosed with hepatitis A in San Luis Obispo County

In just the last two weeks the County Health Department has seen three cases of people with hepatitis A, a contagious liver infection.

“This compares to maybe one or two at most per year,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, officer of the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

Because the cases were discovered so close together, the County Health Department began an investigation.

They discovered a common source where all three people had a meal together.

“That meal was privately catered. We know who was exposed. So we are able to go back to everyone who was present and give them information about keeping their eyes open for more cases,” Borenstein said.

Borenstein said when people get this disease, it's typically those who have not been vaccinated.

“It's not very common in our county. The way this virus gets passed is usually in food or sometimes beverages or even ice,” Borenstein said.

Chef Jordan Howard at Mistura, a Peruvian restaurant said he takes extra safety measures with every meal he cooks.

“Food safety is our top concern here. We keep our food at the proper temperatures. Before we leave, we clean all of our stations and all of our work areas,” Howard said.

Borenstein said the Environmental Health Department inspects all the food in the county.

While hepatitis A is a serious illness, Borenstein wants to remind everyone that it can be prevented with a safe vaccine.