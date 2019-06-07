News

Second weekend of June weekend picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - BUDDY WALK & FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 11AM-3PM | CHASE PALM PARK, SANTA BARBARA
This Saturday is the 10th Annual Buddy Walk and Festival which helps raise funds for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.  It will be a fun-filled day including lunch, games, of course a walk and entertainment from country musician Pryor Baird from the Voice among other acts. All the action takes place at Chase Palm Park from 11 to three in the afternoon.
https://www.ds-stride.org/dsasbcbuddywalk

JAZZ & OLIVE FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 1-4PM | DOWNTOWN LOS OLIVOS
This Saturday is the annual Jazz & Olive Festival in Downtown Los Olivos.  30 wineries, live jazz, and food from 30 chefs all in one event.  Tickets are $75. Proceeds support local charities in the community.
https://jazzandolivefestival.org/

FREE SEA CENTER ADMISSION | SATURDAY 10 AM - 2 PM | STEARNS WHARF, SANTA BARBARA
Celebrate World Oceans Day this Saturday by enjoying free admission to the Sea Center in Santa Barbara. Visitors will be able to enjoy hands on family activities, create love letters to the sea, and speak with experts from the Channel Islands National Park.
https://sbmm.org/public-events/
 

