Searles Valley earthquake rattles Ventura and Santa Barbara County residents

Local residents felt the earthuqake

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, The temblor was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999.

People throughout Ventura County and Santa Barbara County reported feeling the quake that rocked the area at 10:33 a.m. Many people captured it on their cellphones and shared it with us on social media.

Water from pools was seen swaying back and forth in Oxnard during the Fourth of July earthquake.

"We were making breakfast. I was sitting by the kitchen table and I thought I was passing out because everything moving back and forth," Clay Webb said.

One viewer, Michelle Wilson, from Oxnard sent a picture of bottles falling off the shelves at a Walmart in Yucca Valley.

"We were traveling to Filmore, and we stopped at a grocery store and all of a sudden we felt like something was moving and the signs were moving from inside the store and someone said earthquake," Salina Rivera from Delano said.

“The last time we had an earthquake in Southern California above magnitude six was 1999. The previous decade had about eight magnitude 6’s so this had been an extremely quite abnormal time," Seismologist. Lucy Jones said.

Many who felt the jolt compared it to a rocking ship.

"We felt a little light-headed. It felt like you were on a boat," Rivera said.

“I thought I was getting really light-headed. I was standing making this kid eggs and I looked out the window and I saw the trees swaying so that is when I knew I wasn’t crazy," Emily Wing from Oregon said.

Some said they didn't feel anything, and they said they felt a little "left out". Others said they experienced an earthquake for the first time.

More than 100 aftershocks have occurred in the area since the major quake hit, according to David Witt of the Kern County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara Emergency Services initiated their earthquake emergency protocol and said they did not find any damage.