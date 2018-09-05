Search for missing Santa Maria teen

Destiny Navarrette was reported missing on 9/4/18 out of Santa Maria.

Destiny Navarrette was reported missing on 9/4/18 out of Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police are helping in the search for a missing teenager from Santa Maria.

Destiny Navarrette, 17, was reported missing on Tuesday September 4. Santa Maria Police say she was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home. Navarrette is a student at Allan Hancock College and was scheduled to attend class Tuesday night. It's not clear if she showed up for class.

Destiny may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute (License plate # 4ZAF280) Destiny may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute (License plate # 4ZAF280)

Police say Navarrette may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute with a license plate number 4ZAF280.

Anyone with information should contact Santa Maria Police at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.