Search ensues for missing hiker at Vanderberg Air Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbra County Sheriffs office is searching for a missing hiker, 68 year old Robert Busstar of Casmalia. He was last seen on Sunday walking southbound on hiking trails that border the Vanderberg Air Force Base. He was reported missing this past Tuesday after his employer contacted the Santa Barbra County Sheriffs office concerned when he didn't show up for work.

Deputies did a welfare check at Busstars home finding his front door unlocked with his cell phone, keys and wallet inside the home. Part of today was spent searching the trails around his home.



"Today we are working the Canine Teams on the primary search areas. We are also doing planning today for a major effort tomorrow with probably 60 searchers, mounted units, to really cover the area thoroughly," said SB Sheriffs Search and Rescue Incident Commander Jim Frank.



A neighbor told deputies where the hiking trail is at that Busstar often hikes at leading the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team to search for Busstar there. The Santa Barbara County Air Support and air force base personnel are also helping the search efforts.

The trails have very thick vegetation and a mountainous terrain making the search difficult which is why so many teams have been called in.



As of today the Sheriff's Mounted Enforcement Unit has joined the search along with dogs. Officials ask that if anyone has any information as to seeing Busstar to contact them right away.

