News

Scholarships awarded to hundreds of local students

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:59 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:49 AM PDT

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara hosts award ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to award 2,400 college and vocational scholarships.

Hundreds of students received their scholarships at ceremonies held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Wednesday.  

Board Chair Don Logan said,  "There is a level of gratitude and excitement these kids just exude." 

They also awarded scholarships at a ceremony at Allen Hancock College in Santa Maria.

The amounts range from $2,700 to $10,000.

Luis Zamora is about to graduate from Carpinteria High. He will use his scholarship to attend the University of California, Irvine.

HIs classmate Kendra Meza said, "It is like free money, who doesn't want that."

His advice to others,  "Just apply to as many scholarships as you can."

The Incoming board chair was once a recipient

Christie Glanville remembers receiving more than $1000 about three decades ago.

She used the money to become a local kindergarten teacher.

She said it is nice to know the community believes in you.

"That is something that is more than just the financials, knowing that your community believes in you and is investing in you."

Donors may set criteria for scholarships and the foundation will administrate them without charging a fee.

The Sophia Bartlow Scholarship is a prime example. It is funded by the Rincon Invitational and was created by Surfing Legend Jericho Popplar in honor of her late daughter. 

"It is an honor to be able to give back since my daughter was a champion also and I am a former world champion surfer. I am proud to be here in Santa Barbara. It is a wonderful scholarship opportunity for these kids."

The recipient is a surfer, too

Scholarships totaled nearly $8 million dollars this year.

For more information visit https://www.sbscholarship.org

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18