Santa Paula Police looking for car jacking suspects

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A car was stolen in front of Santa Paula High School on N. 6th Street Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Santa Paula Police Department. 

The Police Department said they were notified of what happened around 7:40 a.m. Officers said two high school students reported their Chevy Silverado was stolen after they parked it in front of the school. 

The stolen vehicle's license plate is 6F2209. 

Authorities said they are looking for two suspects.

The first is a Hispanic man with black, slicked-back hair appearing to be between 17 and 20 years old. The other is a Hispanic woman with short red hair appearing between 14 and 17 years old. The male is reported to have threatened the victims with what appeared to be a small firearm, police said. 

If you see the vehicle and suspects, you should call 911. Anyone who may know about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Allen Macias at 805-525-4474 ext. 220, WeTip.com or CrimeStoppers at 1-8--222-TIPS. 

 

