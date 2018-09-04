Santa Paula celebrates Labor Day with a parade

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A Ventura County city known for its agriculture and hard workers is also known for being one of the few communities to hold a Labor Day Parade.

"Honor the Labor Force" was selected as this year's parade theme in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula's 14th Labor Day parade made its way down Main St. in the historic part of town as people lined the streets to watch.

Workers enjoyed the holiday off while watching horseback riders and traditional costumed dancers known as Chinelos entertainthe crowd.

Video courtesy of the Santa Paula Times.