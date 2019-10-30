Santa Maria workers turn attention to city trees

Santa Maria City.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Workers in Santa Maria trimmed trees around the city, all part of an annual tree maintenance program.

On Tuesday, crews worked in a neighborhood near East Donovan and North Suey Creek Roads.

Work is scheduled for the next few months, for several areas around Santa Maria, to improve the city's urban forest.

"We have grants for 500 trees that we need to plant, and we're probably about 300 into that," said Parks and Urban Forest Supervisor Roy Teniente. "There's a designated area on the southwest side of town where Cal Fire wants to see planted and we're able to extend a little bit further away from that area, but we're getting close to that 500 trees.

The city is responsible for more than 35,000 trees in its urban forest.