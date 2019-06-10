News

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats to save lives

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats to help save lives

 

Sid is one of some 50 cats at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society who's looking for a home. 

 

Matt Chan, CAWA, director of operations at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society said during the next few months, animal shelters throughout Southern California will fill up with cats until they run out of space. 

 

This means more cats will be coming into this animal shelter. 

 

"Most shelters are overwhelmed. We're really full with cats. So we thought about what can we do to get more cats adopted, Chan said.

 

In an effort to save their lives, the animal shelter is making it easy to adopt these special friends. 

 

During the entire month of June, all adoption fees for adult cats will be waived.

 

"What that's doing is it allows us to take in more cats from our partner shelters in Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and Los Angeles County. We want to get them out of shelters where they are at risk. They do run out of space and time,. We would love for the community to realize that they have space to bring home a beautiful loving cat, and give that cat a loving home for life, Chan said.

 

The animal shelter hopes to get as many felines adopted as possible, so that they can save more cats like Sid, from high-risk shelters. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK