Santa Maria Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats to save lives

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats to help save lives

Sid is one of some 50 cats at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society who's looking for a home.

Matt Chan, CAWA, director of operations at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society said during the next few months, animal shelters throughout Southern California will fill up with cats until they run out of space.

This means more cats will be coming into this animal shelter.

" Most shelters are overwhelmed. We're really full with cats. So we thought about what can we do to get more cats adopted,” Chan said.

In an effort to save their lives, the animal shelter is making it easy to adopt these special friends.

During the entire month of June, all adoption fees for adult cats will be waived.

" What that's doing is it allows us to take in more cats from our partner shelters in Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and Los Angeles County. We want to get them out of shelters where they are at risk. They do run out of space and time,. We would love for the community to realize that they have space to bring home a beautiful loving cat, and give that cat a loving home for life,” Chan said.