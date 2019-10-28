Santa Maria students clear site for new handicapped-accessible playground at Preisker Park

More than 50 students throughout Santa Maria and Orcutt spent hours working on a handicapped-accessible playground at Preisker Park this weekend.

Students from Santa Maria Pioneer, Orcutt Academy, and Righetti High School key clubs were represented, along with members of the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club.

They worked for about four hours clearing the new site for the inclusive playground, sponsored by Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis.

"The city currently doesn't have an accessible playground for kids to access. We're looking to change that and bring an all-inclusive park to the city," said member Ryan Maxwell with Santa Maria Kiwanis for kids.

Construction is expected to begin in November.