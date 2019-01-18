Santa Maria residents protest Cat Canyon oil drilling project

Santa Maria residents and environmental organizations protest Aera Energy's project that hopes to drill nearly 300 wells in the century-old Cat Canyon oil field southeast of the Santa Maria Valley.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A public hearing in Santa Maria was held tonight to give residents a chance to voice their concerns and opinions regarding the oil and gas producer, Aera Energy's, proposal to drill oil in East Cat Canyon.

Before the meeting, a protest ensued which included environmental organizations and residents who gathered in hopes to stop Aera Energy from drilling oil in Santa Maria.



"With the oil wells if there is any chance of their being any contamination to it it's going to effect us having clean water," said Senior Organizer for Food and Water Watch Anna Rizo-Centio,

Cat Canyon runs through the Santa Maria groundwater aquifer, the source of drinking water for north county. Environmental groups like Food and Water Watch say the oil drilling will pollute the water and disturb Cat Cat Canyons eco system by Aera bulldozing down 300 acres of oak trees.

But according to Aera the oil drilling will be done as safely as possible and they plan to comply with all safety and environmental regulations.



"The water is actually separated by impermeable rock and sand and silk, and it's about half of a mile thick that separates that from the drinking water. Drilling is a tried and proven process. Its a safe practice that's been around a long time," said Aera Public Affairs Project Manager Rick Rust.

Thursday evening's meeting was standing room only as residents commented on the Draft Environmental Impact Report released by Santa Barbara County's Planning and Development Department. The report is a study of how Aera's oil drilling could effect the environment.

Many residents were in support of the project because of the money it will bring to local hires and the city.



"This kind of social economic situation, this potentially will support the community in ways that serves our children, our special services, including police and fire," said UA 114, Santa Barbara County Plummer and Pipe-fitters Local Union manager Micheal Lopez.

While others found the report troubling.



"In the Environmental Impact Report they actually state that they expect to have a certain amount of oil spilling, in a certain amount of time. And we are here to say we don't want that here," said CAUSE Community Organizer Abraham Melendrez.

The Planning and Development Department will take residents comments into consideration to decide if more studies need to take place before Aera is granted permission to drill.

The Draft EIR can be found on the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development website at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/energy/projects/AERAEastCatCanyon.asp.