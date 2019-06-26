Santa Maria Police investigate late night shooting

Keith Carls ( KEYT )

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late night shooting. Two people have been transported for treatment.

Police have not yet identified the suspected gunman

It happened late Tuesday night on Camino Colegio and Russell Ave. Police first got the call at 12:01 a.m.

The Santa Maria Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Police Department responded to the incident.

Your Truck 1, Engine 2, BC212, SMPD and AMR on scene of 2 gunshot victims at Camino Colegio and Russell. Both pts being transported. SMPD investigating. — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) June 26, 2019

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.