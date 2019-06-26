Santa Maria Police investigate late night shooting
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late night shooting. Two people have been transported for treatment.
Police have not yet identified the suspected gunman
It happened late Tuesday night on Camino Colegio and Russell Ave. Police first got the call at 12:01 a.m.
The Santa Maria Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Police Department responded to the incident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.