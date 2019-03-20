Santa Maria police frustrated after suspected DUI crash that killed two people

After the suspected DUI-related crash that killed two people over the weekend, Santa Maria police want to send a message to the community.

Sgt. Duane Schneider of the police department said in light of this weekend's fatal crash, police are frustrated.

“ So we're out there in the community making arrests. But it's frustrating when we see something like this happen over the weekend,” Schneider said.

The tragic weekend left two people dead and two in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash.

Schneider said the police department has put in tremendous effort to ensure safety.

“ We have 100 operations a year and we use those from our DUI saturations,” Schneider said.

But the number of DUI arrests are staggering.

Last year, Santa Maria police made 578 DUI arrests.

That's more than 100 from the prior year.

Nancy Dowdall knows first-hand what it's like to lose someone in a DUI crash.

“ You think it will never happen to you. But when it hits you it hits you hard,” Dowdall said.

This weekend's accident that took the lives of 20-year old Monica Gonzalez and 17-year old Madison Coleman of Atascadero has her feeling upset.

“ We will not let anyone ever drive drunk at all,” Dowdall said.

Schneider explained that getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not.

A DUI arrest can involve more than $13,000, not to mention possible jail time.