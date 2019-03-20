News

Santa Maria police frustrated after suspected DUI crash that killed two people

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 09:06 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 09:06 PM PDT

After the suspected DUI-related crash that killed two people over the weekend, Santa Maria police want to send a message to the community.

 

Sgt. Duane Schneider of the police department said in light of this weekend's fatal crash, police are frustrated.

 

So we're out there in the community making arrests. But it's frustrating when we see something like this happen over the weekend,” Schneider said.

 

The tragic weekend left two people dead and two in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash.

 

Schneider said the police department has put in tremendous effort to ensure safety.

 

We have 100 operations a year and we use those from our DUI saturations,” Schneider said.

 

But the number of DUI arrests are staggering.

 

Last year, Santa Maria police made 578 DUI arrests.

 

That's more than 100 from the prior year.

 

Nancy Dowdall knows first-hand what it's like to lose someone in a DUI crash.

 

You think it will never happen to you. But when it hits you it hits you hard,” Dowdall said.

 

This weekend's accident that took the lives of  20-year old Monica Gonzalez and 17-year old Madison Coleman of Atascadero has her feeling upset. 

 

We will not let anyone ever drive drunk at all,” Dowdall said.

 

Schneider explained that getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not.

 

A DUI arrest can involve more than $13,000, not to mention possible jail time.

 

As part of the police department's ongoing effort, Schneider said there will be a DUI enforcement on Saturday evening. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16