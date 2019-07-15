Santa Maria Police investigate afternoon stabbing

SANTA MARIA, Calif - Police officers arrested one teenager and transferred another person with multiple stab wounds to a hospital after a high-risk traffic stop in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department received several reports of a fight happening in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane at around 2 p.m.

Police said they were told that one person involved in the fight had a gun.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an associated vehicle. They performed a high-risk traffic stop and two people inside the vehicle were detained.

One person was found to have multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The other person was arrested for multiple firearm violations. His identity was not released because he is underage.

The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall.

There were other people involved in this incident who left before police arrived. Their identities are unknown.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext.1929 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).