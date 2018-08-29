SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Maria - North County

Woman involved in deadly crash near Buellton charged with felony DUI

One person died and others injured in collision

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 03:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 03:45 PM PDT

BUELLTON, Calif. - --UPDATE--

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that felony charges have been filed against Sheri Ann Craig, 51, a resident of Port Hueneme, in connection with the Aug. 24, 2018, traffic collision near Buellton that killed one passenger in her car and injured the other.

Craig is charged with two felonies; one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury.

She appeared in Santa Maria Superior Court on Aug. 29 and plead not guilty.  A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 30, 2018. Craig remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

View the full complaint against Craig here.

A single-vehicle rollover on State Route 246 on Friday leaves one passenger dead and the other occupants injured.

CHP says driver 51-year old Sheri Ann Craig from Port Hueneme was driving eastbound on State Route 246 in her Honda Civic around 7:33 p.m. at approximately 60 mph in the number one lane when for unknown reasons drifted into the dirt and plant center median. This caused the Honda Civic to overturn multiple times and ended up in the number two lane. 

Dan Davis, who was one of the passengers in the Honda Civic, sustained fatal injuries due to the collision.

The other passenger sustained lacerations to the head and complained of pain to the chest and legs.

Craig and the passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

CHP says they are currently investigating this incident. 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29