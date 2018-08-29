Woman involved in deadly crash near Buellton charged with felony DUI

Sheri Ann Craig, 51 years old, resident of Port Hueneme (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Sheri Ann Craig, 51 years old, resident of Port Hueneme (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

BUELLTON, Calif. - --UPDATE--

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that felony charges have been filed against Sheri Ann Craig, 51, a resident of Port Hueneme, in connection with the Aug. 24, 2018, traffic collision near Buellton that killed one passenger in her car and injured the other.

Craig is charged with two felonies; one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury.

She appeared in Santa Maria Superior Court on Aug. 29 and plead not guilty. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 30, 2018. Craig remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

View the full complaint against Craig here.

A single-vehicle rollover on State Route 246 on Friday leaves one passenger dead and the other occupants injured.

CHP says driver 51-year old Sheri Ann Craig from Port Hueneme was driving eastbound on State Route 246 in her Honda Civic around 7:33 p.m. at approximately 60 mph in the number one lane when for unknown reasons drifted into the dirt and plant center median. This caused the Honda Civic to overturn multiple times and ended up in the number two lane.

Dan Davis, who was one of the passengers in the Honda Civic, sustained fatal injuries due to the collision.

The other passenger sustained lacerations to the head and complained of pain to the chest and legs.

Craig and the passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

CHP says they are currently investigating this incident.