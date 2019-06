Scott Olson/Getty Images

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc Wendy's has offered free food for a year to 100 people who attend their reopening event Saturday.

The first 100 people in line at 10 a.m. on June 8 will receive free food for a year, according to Wendy's.

Guests will also get a free small frosty with any purchase Saturday.

The Wendy's is located at 1102 N H Street.