Vice President Pence to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The visit is part of a statewide tour that will see the Vice President make stops at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Vandenberg Air Force Base and San Diego.

Pence will attend a luncheon in Lemoore and will receive a briefing on launch operations at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg. He will then speak to base personnel before heading to San Diego.

Pence is expected to land at VAFB at 4:50 p.m.