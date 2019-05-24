Vehicle crashes into building in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif. - A vehicle crashed into a building in Lompoc early Friday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle went through a brick wall and crashed into a home on the 1500 block of East Laurel Avenue.
The driver as able to get out of the car and was uninjured.
The home was occupied but no one inside the house was injured.
Crews located a water and gas leak caused by the crash. Utilities were secured and a building official was called out to assess the damage.
Fire crews were on scene for about four hours.