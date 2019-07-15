Van catches fire on Santa Maria street
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a van fire in Santa Maria Monday.
The Santa Maria Fire Department first tweeted about the fire around 10:20 a.m.
Firefighters say crews responded to the fire at A Street and Carmen Lane.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
E2, E4, and Battalion 211 working an active vehicle fire at A Street and Carmen. Please drive safely and avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/M5IwFKPg6v— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) July 15, 2019