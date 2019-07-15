Van catches fire on Santa Maria street

Firefighters respond to a van fire in Santa Maria (Santa Maria Fire Photo)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a van fire in Santa Maria Monday.

The Santa Maria Fire Department first tweeted about the fire around 10:20 a.m.

Firefighters say crews responded to the fire at A Street and Carmen Lane.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.