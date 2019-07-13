Santa Maria - North County

VAFB welcomes new 30th Space Wing Commander

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 05:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:58 PM PDT

VAFB welcomes new 30th Space Wing Commander

LOMPOC, Calif. - Vandenberg Air Force Base has new leadership. On Friday, the 30th Space Wing welcomed a new commander. 

 

Colonel Michael Hough relinquished command to Colonel Anthony Mastalir.

 

“You've done a phenomenal job in your two years of command," said Major General Stephen Whiting in a speech during the ceremony. 

 

Colonel Hough took to the stage as well, choking up with the thought of leaving. 

 

“I don't wanna go because the local community is so awesome," he said. “Just know my two years with your were the proudest of my career. Oh man, why is it so difficult to leave?”

 

“He had some fabulous successes, most importantly the launch to Mars,"

Lompoc City Mayor Jenelle Osborne said. "This was a big event not just for the base, but also for the city. We had over 4,000 descend upon our community.”

 

Hough's team was responsible for 28 launches in support of multiple government and commercial agencies.

 

“This is the highest launch tempo the 30th Space Wing has had since the year 2000," said Major General Whiting. 

 

He also led a number of first time events.

 

“These include the successful launch of the NASA InSight Mission to Mars, the first ever western range interplanetary mission. Your team launched and successfully landed a Falcon 9 booster. And finally, you successfully launched the final Delta II rocket for NASA's iSat II," Whiting said. 

 

Colonel Mastalir has big shoes to fill, but Vandenberg leaders know he's got what it takes.

 

The new commander has led innovative space operations, developed advanced space training and tactics, and provided intelligence support in his career. 

 

“I look forward to working with al of your and strengthening that relationship over the next two years," Mastalir said. 

 

“Colonel Mastalir has the tenacious character to lead you through those times to take unfamiliar paths, to challenge assumptions, and face conscious and unconscious uncertainties. And in the end, he will lead you to mission success," the Major General said. 

 

“The City of Lompoc would like to welcome Colonel Mastelier and his family," said mayor Osborne. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9