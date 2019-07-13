VAFB welcomes new 30th Space Wing Commander

LOMPOC, Calif. - Vandenberg Air Force Base has new leadership. On Friday, the 30th Space Wing welcomed a new commander.

Colonel Michael Hough relinquished command to Colonel Anthony Mastalir.

“You've done a phenomenal job in your two years of command," said Major General Stephen Whiting in a speech during the ceremony.

Colonel Hough took to the stage as well, choking up with the thought of leaving.

“I don't wanna go because the local community is so awesome," he said. “Just know my two years with your were the proudest of my career. Oh man, why is it so difficult to leave?”

“He had some fabulous successes, most importantly the launch to Mars,"

Lompoc City Mayor Jenelle Osborne said. "This was a big event not just for the base, but also for the city. We had over 4,000 descend upon our community.”

Hough's team was responsible for 28 launches in support of multiple government and commercial agencies.

“This is the highest launch tempo the 30th Space Wing has had since the year 2000," said Major General Whiting.

He also led a number of first time events.

“These include the successful launch of the NASA InSight Mission to Mars, the first ever western range interplanetary mission. Your team launched and successfully landed a Falcon 9 booster. And finally, you successfully launched the final Delta II rocket for NASA's iSat II," Whiting said.

Colonel Mastalir has big shoes to fill, but Vandenberg leaders know he's got what it takes.

The new commander has led innovative space operations, developed advanced space training and tactics, and provided intelligence support in his career.

“I look forward to working with al of your and strengthening that relationship over the next two years," Mastalir said.

“Colonel Mastalir has the tenacious character to lead you through those times to take unfamiliar paths, to challenge assumptions, and face conscious and unconscious uncertainties. And in the end, he will lead you to mission success," the Major General said.

“The City of Lompoc would like to welcome Colonel Mastelier and his family," said mayor Osborne.