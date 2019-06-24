Unoccupied mobile home catches fire in Lompoc

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A mobile home in Lompoc caught fire near multiple homes on Monday. ( Kacey Drescher / KEYT )

LOMPOC, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a mobile home Monday afternoon in Lompoc.

The 30-foot mobile home located near the intersection of J and K streets was reported on fire at around 2:15 p.m.

Smoke poured out of the vehicle and was visible a number of blocks away.

Crews made quick work of the fire. Officials say the mobile home was unoccupied and was being used for storage.

The trailer was very close to other houses, and fire officials said there was a chance the incident could've been much worse.