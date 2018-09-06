SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Maria - North County

Two-time missing Santa Maria teen found in Mexico

Destiny Navarette had gone missing before in 2017

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 06:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:04 PM PDT

Police looking for Santa Maria teenager reported missing for second time

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - -- UPDATE --

Santa Maria police said Destiny was found in Mexicali, Mexico on Wednesday. Police worked with Mexican government officials to bring her back to the United States. The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just 17-years-old and missing for the second time in less than a year, family and friends are desperate to find Destiny Navarette.

Santa Maria Police say Navarette was reported missing on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. The 17-year-old was last seen around 1:00 p.m. at her Santa Maria home. Navarette is a student at Allan Hancock College and was scheduled to attend a 6:00 p.m. class Tuesday night. It's not clear if she showed up for class.

Police say Navarette may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute with a license plate number 4ZAF280.

Nearly one year ago, on Sept. 18, 2017, KCOY 12 reported Navarette had gone missing and her family was desperate to find her.  She was found in Othello, Washington about a month later with her boyfriend, who was 18 at the time, Miguel Perez De La Cruz.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office tells us De La Cruz plead guilty to felony child stealing as part of some sort of plea deal stemming from the ordeal. 

In that case, Navarette's boyfriend, Miguel Perez de la Cruz, was booked into a Washington state jail for violating his parole.

Anyone with information regarding Navarette's whereabouts should contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3