Two-time missing Santa Maria teen found in Mexico

Police looking for Santa Maria teenager reported missing for second time

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - -- UPDATE --

Santa Maria police said Destiny was found in Mexicali, Mexico on Wednesday. Police worked with Mexican government officials to bring her back to the United States. The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just 17-years-old and missing for the second time in less than a year, family and friends are desperate to find Destiny Navarette.



Santa Maria Police say Navarette was reported missing on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. The 17-year-old was last seen around 1:00 p.m. at her Santa Maria home. Navarette is a student at Allan Hancock College and was scheduled to attend a 6:00 p.m. class Tuesday night. It's not clear if she showed up for class.

Police say Navarette may be driving a green 2002 Mazda Tribute with a license plate number 4ZAF280.

Nearly one year ago, on Sept. 18, 2017, KCOY 12 reported Navarette had gone missing and her family was desperate to find her. She was found in Othello, Washington about a month later with her boyfriend, who was 18 at the time, Miguel Perez De La Cruz.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office tells us De La Cruz plead guilty to felony child stealing as part of some sort of plea deal stemming from the ordeal.

In that case, Navarette's boyfriend, Miguel Perez de la Cruz, was booked into a Washington state jail for violating his parole.

Anyone with information regarding Navarette's whereabouts should contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.