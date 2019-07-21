Two people shot in Lompoc, police say possible gang-related shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. - Two men were taken to a hospital after being struck by gunfire in a shooting in Lompoc late Saturday night.

Lompoc police officers found a 41-year-old and 22-year-old man who suffered from gunshot wounds when they were dispatched to the 700 block of North D/E Alley to a report of a shooting at around 11:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly under stable conditions.

Officers believe the shooting was gang-related.

The Lompoc Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 805-736-2341.