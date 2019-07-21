Santa Maria - North County

Two people shot in Lompoc, police say possible gang-related shooting

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:11 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Two men were taken to a hospital after being struck by gunfire in a shooting in Lompoc late Saturday night.

Lompoc police officers found a 41-year-old and 22-year-old man who suffered from gunshot wounds when they were dispatched to the 700 block of North D/E Alley to a report of a shooting at around 11:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly under stable conditions.

Officers believe the shooting was gang-related. 

The Lompoc Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 805-736-2341.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome