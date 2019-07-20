Two people critically injured in rollover crash in Santa Maria area

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two people were taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in the Santa Maria area Friday night.

One man and one woman were critically injured in a rollover crash on Brown Road about two miles west of State Rout 1 near Guadalupe just before 7 p.m.

The crash required extensive extrication using the jaws of life, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man and woman's age are unknown. They were both assessed, packaged and transferred to the Santa Maria Marion Regional Medical Center.

The Santa Maria California Highway Patrol is currently investigating this incident.