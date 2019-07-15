Two hospitalized in crash near Los Alamos

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Two women have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Los Alamos. (Keith Carls /Photo)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Two women have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Los Alamos. (Keith Carls /Photo)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized after a crash near Los Alamos Monday.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 101 southbound just south of Palmer Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire says a Mini-Cooper hit a tree.

It flipped over and landed on the right-hand shoulder.

Firefighters say two females were in the car at the time, however, their ages were not released.

Firefighters extricated them from the vehicle.

One was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with moderate injuries and the other was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Traffic on both sides of the freeway was temporarily stopped while a helicopter was brought in to transport one of the patients to the hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still some residual delays.

CHP is now handling the investigation.