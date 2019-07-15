Santa Maria - North County

Two hospitalized in crash near Los Alamos

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:07 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:33 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized after a crash near Los Alamos Monday.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 101 southbound just south of Palmer Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire says a Mini-Cooper hit a tree.

It flipped over and landed on the right-hand shoulder.

Firefighters say two females were in the car at the time, however, their ages were not released.

Firefighters extricated them from the vehicle.

One was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with moderate injuries and the other was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Traffic on both sides of the freeway was temporarily stopped while a helicopter was brought in to transport one of the patients to the hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still some residual delays.

CHP is now handling the investigation.

