Trump administration plans to streamline H-2A visa process, advocates say it will hurt local workers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Trump administration is proposing new solutions to the labor shortage in the agricultural industry. The Department of Labor is looking to streamline the H-2A visa application process, a long and complicated ordeal involving multiple agencies. But on the Central Coast, there is debate on whether the policy could hurt local farm workers.

"Trump wants the strawberries without the immigrants," said organizing director at CAUSE, Hazel Davalos.

The Central Coast advocacy group says the Trump administration is favoring foreign field workers over domestic workers because of new proposed changes to the H-2A temporary agricultural program.

"It's currently a very cumbersome, complicated process," said Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. "The majority of the changes are looking at administrative improvements to help streamline the process."

But the proposal could also mean less pay for guest workers.

"The real problem with this policy is that making H-2A wages cheaper makes it more profitable for growers to shift long-term towards contracted workers here temporarily, instead of using local farm worker families as a labor source," said Davalos. "Currently, the adverse effect wage rate, basically what H-2A workers are paid, is $13.92 per hour. Under this proposed formula, the field workers would be earning a dollar less."

She believes this could lower wage standards for all ag workers, not just those under this federal program.

However, the Department of Labor describes the plan as one that will "strengthen protections for U.S, and foreign workers".

"What's being looked at is the process, the methodology for calculating the rate that's guaranteed to not adversely affect or negatively impact, domestic employees," said Wineman.

Wineman said local growers have been experiencing a labor shortage since 2012, increasingly recruiting temporary field workers from other countries as a result.

Davalos blames the shortage on "bad immigration policy" and farmers failing to offer competitive pay, while the Grower-Shipper Association believes the proposal could alleviate the shortage, and make it easier for farmers to navigate the system.

The Department of Labor reiterates the main goal is to simplify the process. For example, employers would be able to complete more tasks online.

There is a 60-day public comment period where residents can give feedback on the plan.