SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Maria - North County

Tommie Kunst Jr. High School wants to improve parent engagement, kids grades through technology

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 12:06 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 12:06 AM PDT

Tommie Kunst Jr. High School wants to improve parent engagement, kids grades through technology

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Cyber bullying, sexual content, and overall distractions are some of the things about social media that continue to be a concern for parents and teachers. But Tommie Kunst Junior High School educators are teaching parents to incorporate media in their kids' lives in a positive way. 

 

On Thursday, the middle school held the first of four sessions aimed at improving parent engagement and communication. 

 

“These students have had media their whole lives, so we need to catch up and see where they are and be able to keep up with them,” explained Assistant Principal, Dawn Elliott.

 

Teachers at the middle school are worried about the influence of the digital world on today's kids.

 

“People post stuff that is very inappropriate, or say mean things about other people,” said 8th grade student Chloe Hightower. “I see my friends texting in class, or they'll be in the bathroom playing on their phones because they really can't get detached from it, they have to be on it.” 

 

Parents say social media is taking up too much of their kids' time, too. 

 

“They don't do their chores because they're on their phone instead,” said Maria Ceballos, mother to an 8th grader at Tommie Kunst. 

 

“We have to actually teach students how to act on the internet, how to act on their cellphones," said Elliott. "Experts say kids ages 12-19 are spending up to nine hours a day on their phones."  

 

Elliott explained they're trying to change that by incorporating media in a positive way.

 

For instance, classrooms use Chromebook computers as part of English and Math lessons. These programs are also lending an extra hand to kids learning English as a second language. 

 

“They have a program now that has a microphone," said Elliott. "And the kids use it and it has the Rosetta Stone technology and so then it can assess how well a student is speaking.”

 

Thursday's workshop encouraged parents to jump on board. Especially non-English-speaking parents who have a harder time getting involved.

 

“To help them get over the digital barrier and the language barrier,” said Elliott. 

 

“We're not fluent in English, and we're also behind on this technology stuff," said one parent, Jose Alfredo Ceballos. "So that's why sometimes things get complicated, and it gets harder to monitor the kids.”

 

But teachers at Tommie Kunst are hoping programs like ParentSquare and Aeries will help parents stay on top of their kids grades and attendance, and in touch with the school.

 

“We can see our kids' progress –if they turn in their homework, if they miss class, or how they're doing in school overall,” added Maria Ceballos. 

 

“Technology itself gets rid of the barriers," said another Spanish-speaking parent, Claudio Lapidus. "Because there's programs that basically translate everything in seconds.”

 

Elliot said the new technology also ensured transparency. 

 

“It's pretty hard to hide stuff from your parents.”

 

Tommie Kunst Junior High School is home to about 1,000 students. 

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years