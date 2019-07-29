Santa Maria - North County

Guadalupe Buddhist Church holds annual Japanese Obon Festival

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:38 AM PDT

The Guadalupe Buddhist Church holds annual Japanese Obon Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Guadalupe Buddhist Church held its annual Japanese Obon Festival Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. 

"The Obon Festival is to celebrate all those that came before us," said Ian Steller, a yearly Obon Festival attendee.

The festival has been a tradition since the 1940s.

"I've come out ever since I was a baby, I was raised in the Guadalupe Buddhist Temple. It's been open for about 100 years," said Steller.

The event had traditional Japanese food, dancing and costume. 

"Wantons, chicken dinner, sushi, all the good stuff," said Steller.

Martial arts and drum performances took place throughout the day. But most importantly the event celebrated Japanese culture and local communities. 

"It's a religious observance for us as Buddhists. But it is also a way of just bringing the community together," said Obon Festival attendee Rev. Naomi Nakano.

"It is just very special to us as a small tight niche community because there is not a whole lot in Santa Maria for our culture," said Steller.  

The event also had a large Obon dance that honored ancestors. 

"Obon is a traditional Japanese dance that we do to welcome our ancestors," said school teacher Mika Kirschenmann.

A large display of Bonsai trees was showcased, as well as arts and crafts and face painting. 

The Obon Festival will take place again next Saturday, August 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick's school in Arroyo Grande. 

