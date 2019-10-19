Mexican Ladies Social Club to present 73rd Annual Black & White Ball in Santa Maria

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mexican Ladies Social Club's Black & White Ball (Susan Hernandez)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Mexican Ladies Social Club is hosting its 73rd Annual Black & White Ball at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 19 at 6pm.

This formal social event is modeled after the Black & White Ball that takes place every year in Mexico City and will feature live music, dinner, cocktails and dancing.

Queen candidates, who attend local high schools and colleges, will be presented and the 2019 Black & White Ball Queen will be crowned.

The gala is held each year to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. According to organizers, the event has raised over $245,000 in donations since 1968.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets by calling 805-598-2581.