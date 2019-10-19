Santa Maria - North County

Mexican Ladies Social Club to present 73rd Annual Black & White Ball in Santa Maria

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 08:39 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:42 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Mexican Ladies Social Club is hosting its 73rd Annual Black & White Ball at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 19 at 6pm.

This formal social event is modeled after the Black & White Ball that takes place every year in Mexico City and will feature live music, dinner, cocktails and dancing.

Queen candidates, who attend local high schools and colleges, will be presented and the 2019 Black & White Ball Queen will be crowned.

The gala is held each year to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.  According to organizers, the event has raised over $245,000 in donations since 1968.

Tickets are still available.  You can purchase tickets by calling 805-598-2581. 

