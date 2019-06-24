Santa Maria - North County

Suspect, victims identified in Santa Maria mobile home killings

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:13 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspected killer in a shooting and residential fire that left five people dead on Friday.

Sheriff's officials say Claude Adams, 64, of Santa Maria is believed to have killed two people at the mobile park's clubhouse. Those two victims were identified as Richard Hanen and Kurt Bracke. 

Three people were found in the burned remains of Adams' home. They have been identified as Claude Adams, the alleged shooter, his wife Sherry Adams and their son Seth Adams.

The Santa Barbara Coroner's Bureau is still working to confirm the identities. Any family members of those killed are asked to contact the coroner's bureau at 805-681-4145.

Santa Maria Police Department says Claude Adams had an ongoing dispute with Hanen and Bracke. Adams was being evicted from the mobile home due to the ongoing dispute. Investigators believe Adams killed Hanen and Bracke, possibly as an act of revenge.

Police say they believe Claude Adams killed both his wife and son, but the exact cause of their deaths is undetermined at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

 

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen gave a press briefing Friday afternoon. 

 

