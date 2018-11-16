Santa Maria - North County

Students at Lompoc school fold hundreds of paper cranes to support injured classmate

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 06:19 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 06:21 PM PST

LOMPOC, Calif. - After a Lompoc Valley Middle School student was hit by a truck, her friends and classmates found a unique way to wish her good health.

Krystal Thiessen, an English teacher at the injured student's school, heard about the collision from classmates, so she encouraged them to show their support by folding hundreds of paper cranes.

“It's just a Japanese legend where if a group of people come and build a thousand cranes – or fold a thousand cranes – and then present it to the person, or the family, they grant them a wish of good health,” said Thiessen.

Each paper bird is filled with notes of good wishes. Thiessen said nearly all 800 students at Lompoc Valley Middle School participated in the project. She said this was something she did not expect.

The classmates are now getting in touch with the family of the injured student to show them their gift.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

25 celebrities who were once homeless
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DCP

25 celebrities who were once homeless

Country music stars shine at 2018 CMA Awards
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country music stars shine at 2018 CMA Awards

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block
Getty Images

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?