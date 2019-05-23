State Senate approves bill aiming to speed up rape investigations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A bill that could speed up rape investigations in California has been approved by the State Senate. The legislation looks to prevent backlog of rape kits in evidence rooms.

“These crimes are very difficult to investigate,” Lt. Paul Van Meel of Santa Maria PD says.

Like many agencies across California, Santa Maria Police has its share of rape cases. Van Meel says the DNA evidence they collect during these investigations goes to two places.

“The SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) kit after it's collected, after the exam, is given to the detective and we book it into evidence at our Property and Evidence Bureau and it's retained there indefinitely. The RADS (Rapid DNA Screening) kit immediately after being collected goes straight to the Department of Justice.”

DOJ uploads samples to their database to find a match, while police submits rape kit information into a safety system.

“It's a secured regionalized database where victims can access their case and see if there is any update," Van Meel says.

SB 22 would require law enforcement agencies to submit rape kits within 20 days of collecting evidence. The samples would then have to be tested within 120 days after receipt.

Lawmakers in Sacramento are hoping to prevent a backlog in these cases. However, Santa Maria PD says processing rape kits in a timely manner is something that's already been in practice.

Van Meel says they also help victims get in touch with other resources like the North County Rape Crisis Center.

“We are with that survivor from beginning to end, whether we're at the police station or one of our North County SART facilities,” Ann McCarty says.

The center offers a 24-hour hotline, as well as counseling services for sexual assault survivors.

McCarty believes local agencies will not have trouble adhering to this measure.

“We're not part of the backlog. Our law enforcement agencies take sexual violence seriously.”

SB 22 is now advacing to the State Assembly.