Santa Maria - North County

State Department of Conservation holds hearing on Cat Canyon oil field project proposal

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:02 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Community members came to a hearing on the Cat Canyon oil field project proposed for south of the city on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the State Department of Conservation took public comments on the proposed water aquifer exemption.

Dozens of health, environmental and community groups in Santa Barbara County participated in a demonstration just before the hearing. 

"I'm a public health professional, and we should put public health first. It's just too risky to be injecting toxic waste into our aquifers," said Candice Kim, director of the Center for Biological Diversity.

Santa Maria City Council Rep. Gloria Soto raised concern that the proposal could drastically expand oil drilling in the county.

"I am here to say as a Santa Maria representative, no," Soto said. "No to the 700 oil wells."

Aera Energy Company public affairs manager Rick Rust said the water is safe because of a barrier between the oil waste and the water. 

"The technology for drilling wells includes cement and steel that protects drinking water as we drill down to where the oil is," Rust said. 

If the aquifer exemption is declined then all or large portions of the drilling would be greatly restricted. 

The Department of Conservation will now evaluate the comments presented Wednesday night, and then forward the application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a final decision.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1